This is the Marin Instruments Polar Skin-Diver OS watch, it’s a Swiss-made dive watch with a 26 jewel automatic movement, a sapphire crystal, and a high-legibility white dial.

Marin Instruments was founded by Justin Walters in 2019 in order to develop a line of true tool watches and he’s uniquely qualified to do it – he works on satellites for the Department of Energy at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

Many of the most iconic watchmakers of the 20th century made a name for themselves producing tool watches of various kinds, including Rolex, Omega, and Breitling.

These brands have all now become status symbols, and their prices have increased accordingly – putting them well out of reach of many of the working class people who actually need a tool watch.

Marin Instruments is one of the low-volume watchmaking companies that has risen up to fill this void, producing high-quality tool watches at prices that regular people can actually afford.

The Marin Instruments Polar Skin-Diver

The Polar Skin-Diver was developed as a modern dive watch, not a copy or an homage of watches from the past. The dial is finished in bright Polar White with white luminous spots with black markings around the perimeter – to optimize low-light legibility.

The watch has a 60 click unidirectional stainless steel bezel with a PVD coating, and it measures in at 39 mm wide, 48 mm lug to lug, and 11.5 mm thick.

It has a flat anti-reflective sapphire crystal, a stainless steel case, and it comes with both a black rubber strap and a Zulu Maratac NATO strap. It’s powered by the Swiss Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement which has a 38 hour power reserve, 26 jewels, and 28,800 bph.

