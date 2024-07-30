This is the Marin Instruments Polar Skin-Diver OS watch, it’s a Swiss-made dive watch with a 26 jewel automatic movement, a sapphire crystal, and a high-legibility white dial.
Marin Instruments was founded by Justin Walters in 2019 in order to develop a line of true tool watches and he’s uniquely qualified to do it – he works on satellites for the Department of Energy at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.
Many of the most iconic watchmakers of the 20th century made a name for themselves producing tool watches of various kinds, including Rolex, Omega, and Breitling.
These brands have all now become status symbols, and their prices have increased accordingly – putting them well out of reach of many of the working class people who actually need a tool watch.
Marin Instruments is one of the low-volume watchmaking companies that has risen up to fill this void, producing high-quality tool watches at prices that regular people can actually afford.
The Marin Instruments Polar Skin-Diver
The Polar Skin-Diver was developed as a modern dive watch, not a copy or an homage of watches from the past. The dial is finished in bright Polar White with white luminous spots with black markings around the perimeter – to optimize low-light legibility.
The watch has a 60 click unidirectional stainless steel bezel with a PVD coating, and it measures in at 39 mm wide, 48 mm lug to lug, and 11.5 mm thick.
It has a flat anti-reflective sapphire crystal, a stainless steel case, and it comes with both a black rubber strap and a Zulu Maratac NATO strap. It’s powered by the Swiss Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement which has a 38 hour power reserve, 26 jewels, and 28,800 bph.
Articles that Ben has written have been covered on CNN, Popular Mechanics, Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, Autoweek Magazine, Wired Magazine, Autoblog, Gear Patrol, Jalopnik, The Verge, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with well over a million monthly readers from around the world and many hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.