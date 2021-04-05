The New AGL 2.0 Watch Collection from Ferro & Co – $345+ USD Reading time: about 2 minutes. Gear

This is the new collection of watches from Ferro & Co. – a Canadian watchmaker that takes their styling cues from classic timepieces from the mid-20th century

A key development criteria of all Ferro watches is affordability, so the pricing of this collection ranges from $435 CAD ($345 USD) up to $929 CAD ($736 USD) during the Kickstarter phase.

This new model family is called AGL 2.0 and it includes four major variants, the Quartz 5021, the Automatic 8217, the Automatic 9015, and on the high end, the Swiss Automatic 2824.

Key design influences for this series came from WWII-era pilot watches, some feature one or two sub dials and the Swiss Automatic 2824 uses a simpler face with a lower date window. Every watch in the series uses 316L stainless steel for the case, Italian leather straps, and scratch-resistant double domed Sapphire crystal is used on the face, as well as on the back of the models with a movement window.

The case backs on the automatic mechanical models feature windows that show you what is happening inside, there’s also a stylized propeller and artwork resembling riveted on aluminum aircraft bodywork.

The founders of Ferro wanted to make sure that their watches were daily wearable, but also well-suited to more formal occasions, so the designs were developed with this in mind. They chose to offer a variety of movements as it allows each buyer to tailor the watch to their own needs and budget – some prefer the simple precision of a quartz movement while others like to have a traditional automatic mechanical movement.

The Ferro AGL 2.0 collection is currently on Kickstarter, they’ve already far surpassed their original funding goal of $18,000 CAD, with almost $50,000 CAD in pledges at the time of writing. This means it’s a good opportunity to pick up a watch at a lower price that they’ll be selling for retail.

