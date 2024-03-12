This is the Nomad, it’s a fully-portable charcoal grill and smoker that can be transported like a suitcase when not in use. It’s made from anodized cast aluminum and it has a stainless steel cooking grate.

Nomad Grills is a company based out of Dallas, Texas that was founded in 2017 with a single goal in mind – to create a truly durable portable charcoal grill for the 21st century, that would be orders of magnitude more durable than the flimsy offerings then on the market.

The team behind the grill wanted it to be portable, lightweight, to offer the largest cooking area possible, and to offer both grilling and smoking functionality. They settled on a briefcase/suitcase design that opens up to reveal twin identical charcoal barbecues hinged in the middle.The outer shell of the Nomad is made from lightweight cast aluminum with a corrosion-proof anodized finish with an integrated analog bimetal thermometer, and the inner diecast cookboxes that hold the charcoal (or wood) are made from a heavier grade of die cast aluminum.

Die cast aluminum was chosen as it can hold temperature very well, and the separation between the cookboxes and the outer shell means that the grill can be set down and used on almost any surface barring plastics, with minimal issues with heat transference.

When you’re done with cooking you can simply remove the stainless steel grills, empty out the charcoal, and then hose out or high-pressure wash the interior until it’s clean. The cookboxes have a hardcoat finish found in automotive and aerospace parts, and as a result they’re safe for high-pressure cleaning.

In total, the Nomad has 425 square inches of grate space, meaning that with two grills in operation you can cook up to 30 standard burgers at the same time. The grill weighs in at 28 lbs when empty and ready for transport, so it’s well-suited to camping, 4×4, and roadtrip use.

Huckberry is now offering the Nomad Grill with free U.S. shipping and 30 day returns, a best price guarantee, and each grill comes with a limited lifetime warranty protecting against defects in materials or workmanship.

