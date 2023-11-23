This is the Seventy2® Survival System, it’s a fully-loaded backpack that’s designed to keep you alive for a minimum of 72 hours – the most critical phase of any major catastrophe or survival situation.

The team at Unchartered Supply Co. consulted with first responders, doctors, special forces operators, mountain guides, and other experts to develop the contents of the Seventy2® Survival System. It includes everything from fire starting tools to first aid kits and everything in-between, with one bag designed to contain everything needed by one person.

Each of these kits comes in its own lightweight, waterproof backpack made from 600D tarpaulin material. Inside you’ll find a military-grade nylon canvas with flexible HPDE splints. Once you open up the contents of the bag you’ll discover over 30 individual survival tools as well as easy to read, color coded instructions.

Once closed and sealed up the bag itself acts as a flotation device, and you’ll find some extra room inside which allows you to add your own gear to the bag and further expand its contents and functionality.

Convertible Shovel/Pickaxe

Air Filtration Mask

Goggles

Hat

Gloves

Heat Pack

Space Blanket

Mylar Survival Tent

3-in-1 Radio

Flashlight

Emergency Rations

Nalgene Water Bottle

Water Filtration System

Chem Lights

The SEVENTY2 Insert

Stormproof Matches

Magnesium Alloy Fire Starter

First Aid Kit

Anti-bacterial Wipes

Paracord

Sunscreen

Splint

Multi-tool

Duct Tape

When the Unchartered Supply Co. founders took their invention onto the popular Shark Tank TV show the inventors ended up fighting over who would be the one to help fund the company – such was their belief in the validity of the concept.

When fully loaded the bag measures in at 18″ x 12″ x 6″ with a weight of 11 lbs and a volume of 32 liters. The current price of the Seventy2® Survival System has been dropped from the standard $399 down to $259 for a limited time, so if you’ve been thinking about getting one, now might be the time.

