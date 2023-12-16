This is the new Huckberry x The Explorers Club Whisky Tumbler Set, it’s a collaborative effort between Huckberry and The Explorers Club. The two glasses feature topographical impressions of the Tycho Crater and the Mariana Trench.

Through their brand Whiskey Peaks, Huckberry have been producing their own line of unique whiskey (and spirit) glasses for years, with each collection featuring a unique mountain, mountain range, or other major geological feature.

No two glasses are exactly the same due to their hand-made nature and the thin 100% lead-free glass that’s used is lighter than leaded glass but just as durable. The glasses are double-walled, which helps keep your whisky (or other tipple) at the correct temperature for longer.

As noted in the introduction, these glasses each feature a topographic impression in their bases. One has an impression of the Tycho Crater and the other an impression of the Mariana Trench.

The Tycho Crater is a prominent lunar impact crater located in the southern lunar highlands, named after the Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe. It’s one of the most noticeable features on the Moon, easily visible to the naked eye as a bright spot on the lunar surface, especially a few days after the First Quarter Moon.

The Mariana Trench is the deepest part of all of the world’s oceans. It’s located in the western Pacific, to the east of the Mariana Islands. This trench is renowned for its staggering depth, reaching down an estimated maximum of 11,034 meters (36,201 feet) at a small slot-shaped valley in its floor known as the Challenger Deep.

The reason these two locations were chosen is because they’re both places that flags have been planted by members of The Explorers Club. The Explorers Club is a private organization with over 3,500 members living in over 60 nations around the world, it was founded in 1904 and counts polar explorers, astronauts, scientists, and many more among its ranks.

Visit The Store