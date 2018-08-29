The Aether Mojave Motorcycle Jacket – Full D3O Armor Included Reading time: about 2 minutes. Clothing

The Aether Mojave Jacket is a modern take on the iconic cotton canvas motorcycle jackets that were used extensively by early motorcyclists as well as pilots and motorists thanks to the excellent breathability and water-resistance of waxed cotton canvas.

The Aether Mojave Jacket – Technical Specifications

Modern times call for modern materials, so the Aether Mojave Jacket is made with a 100% heavy-duty abrasion-resistant Halley Stevensons cotton canvas shell, a 100% poly-mesh liner in the body, and 100% poly lining in both sleeves.

Aether design the Mojave for four season use, so it has large zippered chest, underarm, sleeve, and back vents to keep you cool during the warmer months. The front zipper has a snap-closed cover to keep the cold air out in winter, and there’s a high rise padded collar to keep your neck warm.

In the lower back of the jacket there’s a zippered stash pocket designed to be used for gloves, maps, a smartphone, or whatever else you might want to keep handy. On the front of the jacket there are two main pockets with zippered hand pockets, and there’s an interior zippered pocket for valuables.

Aether ship each Mojave jacket with D3O’s low-profile (and most breathable) CE Level 1 armor in the shoulders and elbows, with thicker D3O CE Level 2 back protection in the rear.

The Aether Mojave Jacket – Colorways – Sizing – Style

For comfort while riding the jacket has pre-curved sleeves and a dropped back, with zippered cuffs. Both dark sand and graphite colorways are available, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

From a style perspective the Mojave will look perfectly at home on most motorcycles – both modern and vintage, and it’ll be a welcome addition to the non-Power Ranger jackets favored by many riders.

The jacket is still a new release at the time of writing, and I’d bet good money that it’ll become a quick favorite with vintage, scrambler, and adventure bike riders.

