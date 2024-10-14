The Ka-Bar Backpacker Kaster Lightweight Fishing System

This is the Backpacker Kaster Lightweight Fishing System from famed America knife making company Ka-Bar. The Backpacker Kaster is made in the USA from long-lasting Ultramid®, and it weighs just 0.25 lbs.

Carrying a full rod, reel, and tackle box isn’t possible for most people when hiking. As a result, many people just carry a simple hand line for fishing in rivers and lakes. The Backpacker Kaster takes this one step further, holding up to 100 yards of rising line, with all your lures and tackle stored in the hollow handle.

Above Video: This short video from Ka-Bar shows you how to set the Backpacker Caster up. Essentially you just need to wrap the desired length of your preferred fishing line around the top, then snap on the line holder, and you’re ready to go.

Ka-Bar’s origins date back to 1897 when a group of 38 men founded a company named the Tidioute Cutlery Company in Tidioute, Pennsylvania. Initially, they produced a variety of straight razors and folding pocket knives.

In 1902, the company was restructured under the name Union Cutlery Company. The new company expanded its production to include high-quality hunting knives, and its products gained a solid reputation for durability and sharpness.

The Ka-Bar name came about around this time. According to the company, a trapper sent a letter to Union Cutlery, recounting how his knife had helped him “kill a bear” when his rifle jammed. Parts of the letter were difficult to read, and the phrase “kill a bear” was interpreted as “k… a…. bar.” This name stuck and became the brand’s defining moniker.

Ka-Bar would achieve legendary status during World War II when the U.S. Marine Corps adopted its fighting/utility knife as its standard issue, this knife was officially named the (USMC) Knife, Fighting Utility (USN Mark 2 utility knife).

This Ka-Bar knife design was well-suited for combat and utility tasks, and it became synonymous with the Marine Corps. Other branches of the military, including the U.S. Navy and Army, also used KA-BAR knives during the war, and it’s these knives that the company is best known for today.

In the years since, the company has continued to thrive, creating a broad range of new products including a series of US Space Force knives, a Ka-Bar “Tactical” Spork, a Ka-Bar Slingshot, Wrench Knife, and the popular Field Kit Spork/Knife camping cutlery set.

The Ka-Bar Backpacker Kaster Lightweight Fishing System

The Ka-Bar Backpacker Kaster is made in the USA from Ultramid®, a tough polycarbonate designed to last a lifetime or more. The handle is hollow, allowing you to store your hooks, lures, swivels, sinkers, and other tackle inside for when it’s needed.

The Backpacker Kaster comes with the handle and line clip, you’ll need to choose which line you want to add and this will depend on the king of fishing you’ll be doing, and what fish you’ll be going after. You then add your preferred tackle inside the handle, and you’re good to go.

