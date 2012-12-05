This beautiful Triumph cafe racer/dirt tracker is the most recent creation from Vintage Racers, a Paris based motorcycle club, blog and garage. The first impression the bike gives you is that it’s ready to cross the Maginot Line and invade Germany with its twin exhaust pipes blazing, the chunky tires and meshed headlight give the Triumph a look so gruff that I suspect other motorcycles would cross the street to avoid making eye contact with it.
François and the team at Vintage Racers sourced some vintage camel leather for the seat, that rear mudguard has been chopped and a low profile Daytona light has been added. The rear tire is a 160 Mtezeler KAROO and the front is a 120 Michelin T63, though they both work together so well I had assumed that they were from the same company and model range.
The Cafe-Tracker is sitting on Excel rims front and back, it’s fitted with am Arrow exhaust 2 into 1 with black ceramic coating and heat wrap, that fuel cap is a classic Monza design, the suspension is Ohlins and that skid plate is drilled aluminium.
The paint scheme on this bike was inspired by the legendary Porsche 911 builder, Magnus Walker. In fact, the team at Vintage Racers sent him some pictures of the bike to get his opinion and he absolutely loved it.
If you’d like to order a bike from Vintage Racers or check out their blog, hit the link here.
Related Posts
The Trophy Helmet model range by Premier offers classically styled shells with entirely modern, and ECE 22.05 certified protection. Many of us ride motorcycles that are either vintage, or designed with the lines and visual simplicity of vintage motorcycles – so having a helmet that matches the style of the bike but offers modern noggin…
Read More
No Ordinary Passenger is a short film directed by Cabel Hopkins that takes a look into the life and times of iconic sidecar racer Stan Dibben. In 1953 Dibben made up half of the two man team that won the World Sidecar Championship, a feat that he remembers in detail during the film. It won the Best Short Documentary…
Read More
First Light – The Story Behind The McLaren MP4/1 is a short film that tells the story of one of the most important Formula 1 cars of all time in the words of John Barnard – the lead engineer behind the development of the car. It’s difficult to overstate the importance of the carbon monocoque developed…
Read More
DMD Helmets is an Italian company that makes retro-styled motorcycle helmets to modern safety standards. This is their Racer Helmet – it has ECE 22.05 and DOT approval, a removable liner, a shell made from carbon Kevlar, and a padded chin strap with double D-ring closure. The colour scheme on this helmet is painted on…
Read More
The Rolex GMT-Master was originally developed in 1954 as a join project between Rolex and Pan American Airways as the standard issue wristwatch for their pilots and navigators. In the years since it’s become one of the most recognisable and iconic watch designs in the world, and most collectors will have at least one in…
Read More
When possible we like to bring you the story of a custom motorcycle build directly in the words of the builder, to cut out the middle man and give you a unique, direct look into their process and methodology. This article was written by the team at MONNOM. Based in Des Moines, Iowa MONNOM is…
Read More