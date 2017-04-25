The Equilibrialist Visor Reading time: less than a minute. Gear

Helmets

The Equilibrialist Visor is a custom shield currently produced for Ruby, Nexx, and Biltwell helmets. The visors are designed to perfectly fill the helmet opening, which provides excellent protection from road debris and rain, and does a lot to reduce wind noise at higher speeds.

Each Equilibrialist is made from high-strength polycarbonate with an anti-fog and anti-scratch coating with excellent optical clarity, and they can be ordered with either clear or tinted lenses. Different straps can be ordered to further customise the visors, with black, burgundy, and tan to choose from.

Buy Here