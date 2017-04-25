The Equilibrialist Visor is a custom shield currently produced for Ruby, Nexx, and Biltwell helmets. The visors are designed to perfectly fill the helmet opening, which provides excellent protection from road debris and rain, and does a lot to reduce wind noise at higher speeds.
Each Equilibrialist is made from high-strength polycarbonate with an anti-fog and anti-scratch coating with excellent optical clarity, and they can be ordered with either clear or tinted lenses. Different straps can be ordered to further customise the visors, with black, burgundy, and tan to choose from.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The shell design of the Schuberth E1 Adventure Helmet is the result of significant testing and refinement in Schuberth’s aeroacoustic lab – resulting in a helmet optimized for both aerodynamic and aeroacoustic performance. In layman’s terms, that means the lid has won’t buffet around at high speeds, and the wind noise will be minimal. Internally,…
Read More
Lockeland Leatherworks is a small goods maker based in Lockeland Springs, in Nashville Tennessee, that uses traditional leather working techniques to produce goods that’ll last for decades. Each piece is created by hand in the workshop when you place your order, so it won’t ship immediately but you’ll know it was made specifically for you…
Read More
The Standard Issue Daypack by Colfax Design Works has been developed as an extendible daypack that can be expanded by adding external mini packs to its outside using modular cargo system attachments. The pack is made from weather-proof Cordura©, it has mil-spec webbing & components throughout, a moisture-wicking air-mesh back panel, YKK Weather-Guard zippers, a large main…
Read More
Martin Brundle has long been one of the Formula 1 paddock’s most prominent characters, he exploded onto the scene in 1984 after a season long battle the previous year with Ayrton Senna in Formula 3 – Senna only managed to clinch the championship ahead of Brundle in the final laps of the final race. Today…
Read More
The new Rokker Revolution Waterproof Jeans offer the protection of your typical motorcycle jeans with the added benefit of a waterproof layer of c_change membrane that reacts independently to changing temperatures – opening when you’re warm to let out heat and closing when the temperature drops to keep out rain. Rokker designed the Revolution Waterproof…
Read More
Lords of Gastown is a Canadian company based out of Vancouver that produces parts and gear for motorcyclists, but they also have a strong following in the skating and snowboarding communities. Their new Go Fast Go Far Hoodie is made from 13 oz 3-end double-dyed fleece, with lycra cuffing, cover stitch, hidden phone pockets, a…
Read More