The Black Pelican Boomcase has been designed to be one of the most durable portable speaker systems in the world. Once it’s latched closed it’s completely waterproof, and when open the speakers all have steel protective grills for added safety.

Boomcase offer the Pelican in black, olive green, high-visibilty yellow, high-visibilty orange, and light grey. Each contains a 100 Watt amplifier, two 6.5″ woofers, two dome tweeters, and one 4″ protected mid-range speaker. It has a battery life of 16+ hours, and it weighs it at 16 lbs.

