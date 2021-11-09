This is the Zippo Red Box Top, it carries one of the company’s classic designs from years gone by but it’s an entirely new release. Just like every Zippo lighter sold since the company started manufacturing in 1933, this one comes with the famous “It works or we fix it free” guarantee.

The Zippo Manufacturing Company was founded in Bradford, Pennsylvania in 1932 with the first lighter being made in early 1933. The distinctive design was influenced by an Austrian windproof lighter from a company called IMCO, Zippo founder George Blaisdell developed a new design that was more rugged, and that could be operated with one hand.

The name “Zippo” was chosen without the aid of a team of consultants or a focus groups, he simply liked the word “zipper” and felt that “Zippo” had a nice modern ring to it.

When the company was still quite new in 1939 World War II broke out and by 1941 the United States had joined the war. Zippo ceased civilian production of lighters and instead manufactured lighters for US servicemen. These lighters used the same fundamental design but they were finished with a matte black crinkle finish paint so they wouldn’t reflect or glint sunlight and risk giving away a soldier’s position to the enemy.

Above Video: Take a look inside the Zippo factory to see the manufacturing processes, and learn a little more about the company’s history.

In the years since Zippo has manufactured over half a billion lighters and they’ve been used in every country on every continent.

The Zippo Red Box Top Design is a newer release that features the company’s original logo and graphic design. It has the same structure as all modern Zippo lighters with a refillable base, a replaceable flint, and the iconic flame chimney that makes them windproof.

As with all Zippo lighters this one is made in the United States and it comes with the company’s lifetime guarantee. Although they were typically used by smokers the lighters are also excellent for starting fires when camping, and they make a useful temporary source of light at night without relying on electricity.

