This is a modified 1978 Toyota Chinook camper that is now four-wheel drive thanks to a conversion that was completed using the chassis, front axle, suspension, and engine from a 1980s-era Toyota 4×4 Pickup.

Known in much of the world as the Toyota Hilux but simply by the name “Toyota Pickup” in the USA, these trucks are famous for being among the most reliable vehicles money can buy. The older versions are popular due to their simplicity and bulletproof engineering, making them ideal for camper use.

Fast Facts – A 1978 Toyota Chinook 4×4 Camper

The Toyota Chinook camper is part of a historic collaboration between Toyota and Chinook from the 1970s. Originally marketed as a “micro mini-motorhome,” these campers were well-received for their combination of fuel efficiency, compact size, and easy handling. The collaboration began in 1971 and ended in 1978, but these vehicles remain popular among enthusiasts today.

This 1978 Toyota Chinook camper was originally a rear-wheel drive vehicle and was converted to four-wheel drive in 1991. The conversion used components from a 1980s Toyota 4×4 Pickup, including the chassis, front axle, suspension, engine, transmission, and transfer case. The camper features a pop-top roof, Walnut Metallic paint, and upper-level rollout hammocks for extra sleeping space.

Inside the camper, the setup includes a dinette set for 4-5 people that can convert into a double bed, a kitchenette with a convection microwave, sink, dual propane cooking tops, and a power converter. The truck’s cab is equipped with Recaro bucket seats with tan vinyl and corduroy inserts, Chinook embroidery, an AM/FM radio, Jensen speakers, Nippondenso air conditioning, power windows, and a non-functional cruise control system.

The vehicle is powered by a modified 2.2-liter 20R inline-four engine featuring dual Mikuni side-draft carburetors, K&N air filters, a COMP Cams 268 camshaft, oversized valves, and a Mallory ignition system. It is paired with a G52 5-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case, allowing for power distribution to either the rear or all four wheels.

The Toyota Chinook: A History Speedrun

In the early 1970s an innovative idea was brewing at Toyota, as the company continued to work to find new ways to further appeal to the US market. Since its U.S. launch in the late 1960s, the compact Toyota Hi-Lux pickup truck had inspired DIY enthusiasts to retrofit it with budget-friendly homemade campers.

Recognizing this trend of increasingly popular RV and camper conversions, Toyota and Chinook collaborated in 1971 to design what they called the world’s first “micro mini-motorhome.”

By 1973, they signed an agreement, committing to jointly produce and market these vehicles in the US. Under the deal, a Chinook subsidiary would manufacture the compact motorhome using a modified Toyota Hi-Lux cab and chassis. This collaboration, initially named the Toyota-Chinook Mini-Motorhome, was set for exclusive sale through Toyota dealerships.

This partnership marked Toyota’s most significant US collaboration. Their joint project aimed to produce a upwards of 4,000 units in the first year, but both companies projected production could reach up to 10,000 units.

Production began in 1973 at Chinook’s plant in La Verne, California. The vehicles were initially sold in the western US, but plans were in place to expand distribution further. The mini-motorhomes combined fuel efficiency with more car-like handling than their 4×4 counterparts, making them popular, especially among Southern California’s outdoor enthusiasts.

The original Toyota-Chinook models of 1973-74 were equipped with Toyota’s 18R engine. Advertising material for the vehicle emphasized fuel efficiency and incorporated features like storage cabinets, sinks, dinettes, and sleeping arrangements for a small family.

Some initial models had flaws, prompting refinements in subsequent production models – by 1975, the vehicles saw improvements like a strong steel-reinforced frame, a frame-mounted step bumper, and the larger and more powerful 20R engine. These updates made the vehicle more durable and improved its performance on roads, answering many of the complaints from the earlier specification Toyota Chinooks.

Despite its popularity, some issues were reported, especially concerning the rear axle and suspension. Some have claimed that these complaints may have stemmed from owners overloading the vehicles, but Toyota still strengthened the chassis and suspension specifically to address the concerns.

By 1978, the collaboration term with Toyota concluded, and Chinook began selling their models through both Toyota and independent RV dealerships. Although 1978 marked the end of the Toyota-Chinooks production run, some units, built on the 1978 chassis, were sold as 1979 models.

A number of these “micro” RVs remain operational today, decades after their production, though most seem to have been scrapped or succumbed to rust.

The 1978 Toyota Chinook 4×4 Camper Shown Here

The vehicle you see here started life as a 1978 Toyota Pickup in rear wheel drive configuration before a series of upgrades were applied in 1991. These upgrades converted the truck to four wheel drive using the frame, front axle, suspension, engine, transmission, and transfer case from a 1980 Toyota Pickup.

Additional upgrades include heavy duty front and rear sway bars, a suspension lift with 3″ up front and 4″ in the rear, rear air shocks, and 15″ steel wheels shod with 31×10.5″ Wild Country Radial XTX Sport tires.

It’s fitted with a 1970s Chinook camper which is painted in the same Walnut Metallic as the truck. This is a pop-top camper offering additional headroom and the benefit of a pair of upper level rollout hammocks to accommodate an extra two people when required.

Inside the camper you’ll find a dinette set with seating for 4-5 and a fold away table. This dinette can be converted into a double bed when required by folding away the table. There is also a kitchenette with a convection microwave, a sink with running water, dual propane cooking tops, and a power converter.

Inside the cab of the truck you’ll find a pair of Recaro bucket seats trimmed in tan vinyl with corduroy inserts, and Chinook embroidery in the seat backs.

The truck is equipped with an AM/FM radio, Jensen speakers, Nippondenso air conditioning, power windows, and an overhead control panel with a CB radio. There is a cruise control system fitted, but it’s currently inoperable and will require repair.

Power is provided by a 2.2 liter Toyota 20R inline-four which has been upgraded with dual Mikuni side-draft carburetors, K&N air filters, a COMP Cams 268 camshaft, oversized valves, and a Mallory ignition system. This engine is mated to a G52 5-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case, sending power either to the rear wheels, or all four wheels depending on what you need.

