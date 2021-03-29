Yarnfield Roll Top Motorcycle Bag by Merlin Reading time: about 1 minute. Bags

This is the Yarnfield Roll Top Bag by the team over at Merlin, as with most Merlin gear this bag is intended for use by motorcyclists but it’ll work just as well when you’re off the bike too.

The Yarnfield has a main structure of water-resistant Halley Stevensons 12oz Scottish waxed cotton, with premium leather elements, and ballistic nylon reinforcements on the base and back panels for longevity. The bag has a waterproof roll top with taped seams and magnetic top fasteners.

For motorcycle use the Yarnfield has a removable waist belt, this can help to keep it firmly fastened when you’re riding and the belt has a discreet pocket for stashing emergency cash. The bag has a padded back section to keep it comfortable, with adjustable padded shoulder straps, and adjustable/removable chest strap.

Inside the bag you’ll find plenty of space for holding your gear, with a capacity of 20 litres and dimensions of 45cm (H) x 30cm (W) x 15cm (D). It also has a padded base, and it uses antique brass closure buckles.

Merlin is a British motorcycle gear manufacturer, they’re unique in that the company is 100% employee owned, so the people who make the products are also shareholders in the company itself.

The Yarnfield is offered in black, navy, and olive/tan colorways, we’ve shown the black one here. The MSRP is $199 USD and you can click the red button below to visit the store.

