This is the American-made Bull Run Chelsea 6″ boot from Danner, one of the oldest continually-operating bootmakers in the United States.

The Bull Run Chelsea has a full-grain, oiled, unlined leather upper, a chunky oil and slip-resistant outsole, and it uses stitchdown construction allowing it to be resoled when needed – vastly extending the life of the boot.

A History Speedrun: Danner

Danner is an American footwear company that was founded in 1932 by Charles Danner in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Initially, Danner produced affordable work boots during the Great Depression, the company moved operations to Portland, Oregon, in 1936, aiming to reach a broader market of loggers and outdoor laborers in the Pacific Northwest.

The company quickly established itself as a reliable brand known for durable, functional, and long-lasting boots. During World War II, Danner expanded its operations by supplying boots to the U.S. military, this brough in significant revenue, and also helped the company become a known-brand from coast to coast.

Post-war, the company refocused on civilian markets, developing boots designed specifically for logging, outdoor recreation, hiking, and mountaineering. Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Danner boots gained further popularity among workers in logging, forestry, and construction industries.

In 1979, Danner introduced one of its most influential models, the Danner Light. This boot, among the first to incorporate Gore-Tex lining, offered excellent waterproofing combined with good breathability, this would have a major influence on other boot makers around the world.

Today, Danner continues manufacturing many of their boots in the United States, though they do also offer some imported lines. They supply footwear to outdoor enthusiasts across the country and around the world, they also supply law enforcement and military personnel with tactical footwear.

The Danner Bull Run Chelsea 6″ Boot

The Danner Bull Run Chelsea 6″ boot is an all-black version of the company’s famous 6″ Chelsea design, perfect for wearing with dark blue jeans and a black belt. The boots have a full-grain, oiled unlined leather upper that is said to have been tested for both strength and durability.

The outsole is chunky and slip-resistant, as well as non-conductive and electrical shock resistant. Inside the boot you’ll find a comfortable and removable OrthoLite insole and there’s a fiberglass shank inside the sole. Stitchdown construction is used, meaning the boots can be resoled when the time comes to extend their lifespan significantly.

These boots range in size from 7 through to 14 US, and they’re now being offered on Huckberry with free US shipping, and a best price guarantee. If you’d like to read more or get yourself a pair you can visit the store here.

Images courtesy of Huckberry