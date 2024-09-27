This is a rare Yamaha “Big Wheel” BW350 that remains in remarkably original condition throughout. Though these were not rare in the 1980s when new, relatively few seem to have survived unscathed to the modern day.

The BW350 was the largest and most powerful member of the Yamaha Big Wheel family, a model series that also included the 80cc BW80 and the 200cc BW200. The BW350 was designed to be used by both kids and adults, offering a simple and easy entry into the world of off-road motorcycling for countless people in the 1980s.

Looking almost like ATV trikes with one of the rear wheels removed, the Big Wheel series of motorcycles were arguably a lot safer than their three-wheeled counterparts which helped with their popularity in the 1980s – a time when the dangers of three-wheeled ATVs had become a major issue attracting significant media attention.

It doesn’t take more than a cursory glance at the Yamaha Big Wheel to determine why it’s called a Big Wheel. It’s fitted with knobby off-road balloon tires front and back which give it a firm footing when the terrain gets rough, the wide tire side walls also help soak up bumps and shocks.

The BW350 has telescopic shock absorbers up front with a Monocross rear end, this consists of a dual-sided swing arm and a monoshock. The bike has a long flat motocross-style seat, braced handlebars, a 2.4 gallon fuel tank, and a tubular steel frame.

Power is provided by a Yamaha TT350/Warrior-based single-cylinder, four stroke engine with a single overhead cam, two valves, a gear-driven counter balancer, and a single carburetor. It produced approximately 32 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 24.5 lb ft of torque, with power sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Yamaha BW350 remained in production from 1985 to 1989 and proved to be a strong seller for the Japanese marque. The smaller-displacement BW200 was the best selling of the series, and it was enough for Honda to sit up and take notice, developing their own version called the Honda Fat Cat.

The Yamaha “Big Wheel” BW350 Shown Here

The bike you see here is a Yamaha “Big Wheel” BW350 in original survivor condition, having remained in single family ownership from new until 2023 at which time it was acquired by the selling dealer.

It has been an oil change, the carburetor was cleaned, and the battery was replaced. The seller notes that there are some paint chips and signs of wear and tear, as you might expect from an almost 30-year old, unrestored motorcycle.

It’s now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Fort Myers, Florida for off-road use only with a bill of sale. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer