This is a bespoke DAB 1α electric motorcycle built as an homage to one of the most famous cars in cinema history – Doc Brown’s DeLorean DMC-12 time machine from the Back to the Future series.

When the DAB 1α electric motorcycle was first introduced it made many in the electric mobility sector stand up and take notice. It was developed by a team led by company founder Simon Dabadie to be a truly daily-rideable motorcycle with a low curb weight of just 125 kgs (276 lbs).

The DAB 1α Electric Motorcycle

The DAB 1α is built around a steel double cradle frame, with a steel trellis subframe in the rear. It has a cast aluminum swing arm to help reduce unsprung weight, and it rides on DAB x Paioli 46mm upside down gold adjustable forks up front, with a DAB x Paioli monoshock in the rear with spring preload adjustment.

Power is provided by a centrally-mounted brushless DC electric motor producing 11 kW, with up to 25.5 kW at its peak (34.6 hp). This motor has built-in with regenerative braking capabilities, and it can produce a gargantuan 395 Nm of torque at the rear wheel – that’s 291 lb ft.

This high torque figure is down to the high torque characteristics of electric motors coupled with the large rear belt sprocket which multiplies the torque significantly before it gets to the tire. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it has Brembo brakes front and back.

The battery system is an in-house developed 72 volt DAB lithium-ion battery system that is both repairable and recyclable, with a maximum capacity of 7.1 kWh. This gives the bike a range of 150 km and it has a top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph).

Range is often a concern with a electric vehicles, and with electric motorcycles in particular, but it’s worth remembering that the average European commutes approximately 28.5 kms a day (17.7 miles) and the average American commutes 42.1 miles (67.6 kms). With this in mind, a range of 150 kms on a motorcycle designed for commuting is plenty for almost everyone.

The DAB 1α electric motorcycle is being offered in a limited production run of 400 units, and they’re taking pre-orders here if you’d like to get your hands on one. The MSRP is €14,900 and at the time of writing there is no word on availability in the United States.

The DAB 1α “Back to the Future” Electric Motorcycle

The motorcycle you see here is a handbuilt one-off DAB 1α electric motorcycle that was built in-house at DAB Motors to celebrate November 5th – the date that Doc Brown is said to have fallen off the toilet while trying to hang a picture, hit his head, and had a vision of the Flux Capacitor which made time travel possible.

This motorcycle was built around the standard production DAB 1α, with a number of unique additions including a stainless steel body with exposed wiring, and a matching pair of CNC-machined wheels designed to look like those used on the DeLorean.

The bike has a license plate that reads “OUTTATIME” just like the DMC-12 in the films, and it has a Flux Capacitor fitted, though sadly it’s not actually capable of sending you back in time. Once last homage to the films is the speedometer, which is capped at exactly 88 mph.

There’s no word yet from DAB Motors about whether they plan to sell their DeLorean-inspired electric motorcycle, but the good news is that they’re taking orders for the production version of the DAB 1α electric motorcycle right now, and you can get yours here if you’re feeling so inclined.

Images courtesy of DAB Motors