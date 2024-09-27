This is a Chrysler 440 V8 that was rebuilt by the specialist team at Hampton Engines of Westhampton Beach, New York into an 8.2 liter (500 cubic inch) behemoth.

The Chrysler 440 was a member of the Chrysler B and RB engine family, specifically of the “wedge” engine family that was developed and sold alongside the Chrysler 426 Hemi big block V8. The “wedge” name came from the wedge-shaped combustion chambers, in contrast with the hemispherical combustion chambers used on Hemi engines.

The 440 version of the Chrysler RB V8 appeared in 1966, it offered a simpler design than the comparable Hemi V8 and was said to be easier to tune. It was also considerably less expensive than its Hemi counterpart while not being far behind in the power stakes.

The 440 V8 would be used in muscle cars, family sedans, pickups, SUVs, police sedans, and even Winnebagos. Depending on the specific version, the engine could produce up to 425 bhp and 530 lb ft of torque, huge numbers even by modern standards, but on the flip side the fuel economy and emissions left much to be desired.

The engine you see here started out as a standard Chrysler 440 V8, it was sent to Hampton Engines in 2011 and they completed a full rebuild which included the fitment of an Eagle 4340 forged-steel crankshaft, I-Beam connecting rods, KB Performance domed pistons, and plasma-moly piston rings.

It was also fitted with a Lunati solid-lifter camshaft and lifters, Crane adjustable-shaft rocker assemblies, Comp Cams pushrods, stainless-steel valves, hardened valve seats, and ported Mopar 906 cast-iron cylinder heads.

The engine was stroked to 500 cubic inches from the original 440, giving it a displacement of 8.2 liters. It now has triple two-barrel carburetors and a cast-iron intake manifold. It also comes with a starter, a power-steering pump, an alternator, and a flywheel as well as pulleys, exhaust manifolds, and down pipes.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Montauk, New York on Bring a Trailer with the overhaul notes and a bill of sale. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here. There are videos in the listing of this engine being run on a test stand.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer