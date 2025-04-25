This is a 2024 Fusconeta Mini Bike, each one is individually built by hand incorporating a VW Beetle fender with both the headlight and taillight in place and operational.

One of the first people to create a Beetle mini bike was Brent Walter, who made a matching pair five years ago after restoring his Beetle and being left with two spare fenders.

The Walter design made use of steel Beetle fenders that were fitted with a headlight up front, and a tail light on the rear. They were then modified to accommodate a seat and a set of handlebars, with a small mini bike underneath to provide motive power.

Since this time a number of other versions of the design have been made, and now the Fusconeta Mini Bike has entered limited production, providing people an easy way to order one if they don’t have the skills or time to build their own.

Each of these is built around a small mini bike with a powdercoated box section steel frame, it has no front or rear suspension, just the flex offered by the wide front and rear tire sidewalls.

Power is provided by a Predator 212cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a centrifugal clutch, sending power to the rear wheel via chain final drive. These Predator engines are made in China, however they’re said to be based closely on Honda designs.

The mini bike is fitted with a disc brake and it rides on wide go kart tires, which will make sourcing replacements nice and easy when the time comes. It has a single lever on its chrome handlebars, for operating the disc brake, and it comes with dual rear vision mirrors, tan grips and an adjustable tan seat.

The Fusconeta Mini Bike you see here has that signature VW Beetle fender fairing, and this one has been finished with classic Martini Racing livery – made famous by countless F1 cars, Le Mans racers, and touring cars over the years.

This bike has a two-tone brown saddle and handlebar grips, with a yellow tinted headlight, and working front and rear lights. Most owners use these simply for fun, some use them as pit bikes as race tracks, or as a simple way to get around at events.

It’s now due to roll across the auction block with Mecum in mid-May. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Mecum