This is the Dark Energy Spectre 18W folding solar charger, as the name implies it’s a folding solar panel-based charging system that can be set up almost anywhere, even on your backpack as you’re hiking, to charge your devices on the go.

Dark Energy pride themselves on making military grade electrical equipment, including portable solar arrays and battery packs, for people who spend time in the great outdoors.

Due to the fact that many people now use portable GPS, smartphones, MP3 players, and even portable satellite uplinks when camping, there is more need than ever for keeping things charged when off the grid.

The Dark Energy Spectre 18W folding solar charger uses Photo-Skyn technology, allowing the panels to flex and bend while still offering the highest power-to-weight ratio on the market. The panels weigh in at just 15.3 oz or 434.8 grams, making them ideal for use on hikes and motorcycle overlanding trips, where weight saving is absolutely essential.

The panels produce 18 Watts of power under ideal sunny conditions, and they have a kickstand on the back that allows them to be angled towards the sun for optimal charging. There is also a built-in sun meter to help you identify which angle and location is producing the most power in any given situation.

The Spectre 18W has an IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning it can handle being submerged in meter of water for up to 30 minutes without sustaining any damage. This means it can handle rain, snow, and splashes when out on the trails without a problem – it also has a 200 lb crush rating.

There are both USB-A and USB-C output ports, allowing you to charge a variety of devices on the go, including smartphones, GPS units, music players, LED lanterns, and more. The panels measure in at 25”wide x 12.25” high and .75” thick when unfolded, and 9.5” wide x 12.25” high and 1.5” thick when folded up ready for transport.

They’re now being offered by online outfitters Huckberry with free U.S. shipping and a best price guarantee, and an MSRP of $230 USD.

