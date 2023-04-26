This is the Repurposed Military Travel Bag from the team over at WP Standard, each one is made from salvaged military canvas, 100% full grain leather, and brass hardware is used throughout for longevity.

This bag was developed by Ryan Barr, who discovered his father’s old Vietnam-era canvas duffle bag and decided to make a modern version of the design using vintage military canvas – a material famous for its longevity.

Barr is the founder of WP Standard, a company he initially set up to make bespoke leather guitar straps back in 2009. In the years since the company has enjoyed meteoric growth, and they now made a wide range of handmade goods including a wide variety of leather and canvas bags, footwear, wallets, traveller’s passport wallets.

The Repurposed Military Travel Bag is a more personal project that was created as an homage to the tough canvas bags that were standard issue for US soldiers during the Vietnam War. Many of these men kept their bags for decades afterwards, a testament to the solid nature of their original construction.

Each of these bags is made from vintage military canvas that’s carefully sourced to make sure it’s in good condition and ready for a new life. The bags are then made by hand with new leather handles added, high-quality zippers, a leather shoulder strap, and brass fittings.

The bags are individually made to order and as a result of the materials used no two are ever identical. There is a 4-6 week wait time between ordering and delivery so your bag can be made and each one comes with free shipping, free returns, and a lifetime guarantee.

