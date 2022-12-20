The Wolverine Floorhand insulated waterproof work boots were developed to be used by people who need to be on their feet all day through the midst of the nation’s coldest, snowiest winters.

Inside each boot you’ll find 400G Expedition insulation designed to keep your feet warm no matter what is happening outside, there is also a breathable waterproof membrane with moisture-wicking mesh lining, and a removable full-cushion footbed that molds to your foot.

The upper is made from a premium waterproof full-grain leather, it has a slip-resistant rubber outsole designed to offer good traction on all surfaces, and inside the sole there is a nylon shank for added strength.

Wolverine was originally founded by G.A. Krause in 1883 as a small leather tannery in Rockford, Michigan. By 1903 his sons had taken the helm and they were producing 300 pairs of boots a day, a remarkable feat for the era.

That same year the company brought electricity to Rockford to help accelerate their production, and they made sure the town was wired for power at the same time. The Wolverine 1000 Mile Boot first appeared in the 1910s and quickly became the company’s best seller and the boot it remains most famous for today over 110 years later.

The Wolverine Floorhand insulated waterproof work boots retail for $130 USD, they come in sizes from 7 through to 14 in both dark brown and wheat colorways. Wolverine boots also come with a 30 day comfort warranty and a 1 year standard warranty and you can order this boot in either steel toe or standard toe configuration.

