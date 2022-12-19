This unusual truck is described by its creator as a “Tactical Assault Concept Vehicle,” it was built in Hawaii on the chassis of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax dually and it now has an all-new steel body and four gullwing doors.

The seller notes that it can be made road legal in most states as it has DOT rated military tires, DOT rated headlights and tail lights, and it’s within the legal width – however this would need to be independently verified for your own state.

Fast Facts – A Tactical Assault Concept Vehicle

This unusual post-apocalyptic vehicle was built in Hawaii on the rolling chassis of a 2007 Chevy Silverado 3500 Duramax dually. It was then given a steel body frame bolted to the original body attachment points, and a welded steel skin made from 1/8″ steel.

It’s powered by the original 6.6 liter Duramax LBZ sending power back through an Allison 1000 6-speed transmission, and the brakes are said to have been upgraded to Brembo 6 piston units from a Porsche Cayenne GTS.

The suspension has been similarly upgraded, it has four-link front and rear suspension with Baja trophy truck trailing arms on the bottom at each corner with 2″ DOM arms on top, monster truck sway bars, Radflo 2.5″ remote reservoir shock absorbers, and an AiRock adjustable air ride system.

The seller explains that the truck isn’t yet finished and still requires some work, including the installation of the suspension travel sensors, synchronizing the air ride system and door actuators, finishing the A/C system plumbing, and a few other tasks.

A Project Vehicle For The End Of The World

In the lengthy eBay listing for this unusual Chevy-based truck the owner/builder neglects to mention why they built it, though it is clear that they intended for it to be fully functional, 100% road legal, and show ready.

As noted above the project began with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax dually truck that had the body removed, with the rolling chassis and drivetrain remaining.

Vehicle Specifications

The four-link front and rear suspension was rebuilt with Baja trophy truck trailing arms on the bottom at each corner with 2″ DOM arms on top, monster truck sway bars, Radflo 2.5″ remote reservoir shock absorbers, and an AiRock adjustable air ride system.

Due to the additional weight of the new all-steel body the brakes were similarly upgraded, with a Brembo 6 piston system from a Porsche Cayenne GTS. The original 6.6 liter Duramax LBZ remains in place coupled to an Allison 1000 6-speed transmission.

A frame for the new body was made using heavy wall 2″ x 8″ tubing coupled with 2″ x 2″ and 3″ x 3″ square tubing. Onto this framework the new sheet steel body panels were each cut to size from 1/8″ steel and welded into place.

Inside there is seating for five, with two bucket seats up front and a three person bench seat in the rear. There are four gullwing doors that are fitted with commercial-grade actuators, and it has 2018 Camaro headlights coupled with what are described as “Lamborghini-style” LED sequential tail lights.

Four Michelin XZL tires are fitted which measure in at 54″ tall x 26″ wide on 21″ x 21″ three-piece wheels which are bolted to new Axletech 4000 series axles front and back.

The vehicle is now said to be close to finished, the seller says that it could be made road legal in most states however, as said above, this would need to be carefully investigated before any money changes hands.

The items left to finish the truck include:

“Install suspension travel sensors and sync air ride system. Synchronize door actuators. Plumb and charge ac system. Complete sway bar links. Install hood hinges. Have front driveshaft extended to fit. Minor wiring completion.”

They’re asking for $65,000 USD and it’s being sold out of Kaneohe, Hawaii. The seller says that they think it will cost approximately $3,000 USD to ship it to the west coast of the United States but they’re getting quotes now and will update the listing when they have them.

If you’d like read more about this vehicle or enquire about it you can visit the listing on eBay here.

Images courtesy of TurboRaven1