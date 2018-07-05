Werenbach Model 1 – A Watch Made From A Soyuz Rocket Booster

The Werenbach Model 1 is a Swiss-made automatic watch with a face made from a Soyuz rocket booster that’s been launched, before being recovered somewhere on the Siberian tundra.
Each Soyuz is fitted with four rocket boosters, each is 19.6 meters in length and 2.68 meters in diameter, and each is capable of 837.5 Kilonewtons. The boosters are responsible for getting the Soyuz off the surface and into the upper atmosphere, before they’re jettisoned and the core stage takes over.
Each Werenbach Model has a sapphire crystal, with a stainless steel case, the automatic movement is a caliber STP 1-11 ETA 2824 produced by Swiss Technology Production in Switzerland with 26 jewels.
The Model 1 is waterproof to 5 ATM, it has Super Luminova on the markings and hands, and it measures in at 40mm wide by 14mm high.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The Bell Moto-3 Helmet is the original model from the hugely popular Moto-3 line, built with modern materials to modern safety standards, but in the style of the lids worn by motocross racers in the 1970s. The Moto-3 has three shell sizes to ensure a good fit, it uses a lightweight fiberglass composite with an…
Read More
The Helstons Bombardier Thunder Sheepskin Jacket is a modern take on the iconic sheepskin bomber jacket – a vitally important piece of clothing (and safety gear) for pilots from the dawn of flight, right through WWI and WWII. Natural sheepskin offers excellent warmth in unheated, unpressurised cockpits, and it’s also an effective natural fire retardant….
Read More
The Angry Lane Rider Daypack has been designed by motorcyclists, for motorcyclists. It’s the work of the team at Angry Lane, long known as Hong Kong’s premier custom motorcycle garage. They designed the Rider Daypack with a focus on both practicality and security. The bag has an inner stainless steel mesh made using patented anti-theft…
Read More
The Nardi Classic Steering Wheel is a design that’s immediately recognizable to anyone with an interest in vintage motoring, Nardi wheels have been used extensively in Ferraris dating back to the 1950s, they’ve also graced the steering columns of cars from Lancia, Audi, Maserati, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Jaguar, Lotus, TVR, McLaren, Volkswagen, Abarth, and BMW….
Read More
The NASA Saturn V Owners’ Workshop Manual is a comprehensive guide to the world’s most famous rocket, best known for its role in sending the Apollo missions, including Apollo 11, to the Moon. Each Saturn V launch cost $185 million in 1960s dollars, that’s over $1.1 billion today, the rocket had a payload to LEO of…
Read More
The British M.O.D. Survival Knife is endorsed by the British Ministry of Defence and made in England with two primary design criteria – efficiency and simplicity. The hefty blade is made of high-carbon steel so it’ll retain an edge even under heavy use, and it’s treated with a corrosion-resistant phosphate coating. Designed for military use, the…
Read More