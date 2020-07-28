These are the Vowles motorcycle sneakers by Umberto Luce, they’re designed for urban motorcycle use so they offer a balance between comfort and a combination of protective elements to help keep your feet safe.
The team at Umberto Luce developed the Vowless sneakers specifically for motorcycle use, they hid the front opening behind a leather cover and integrated D3O® armour, and they fitted a frontal impact toe cap.
The boots were designed to be worn on your motorcycle during your morning commute, then walked in all day long, and then ridden home at the end of the day. As a result they have a comfortable full grain vegetable tanned leather upper, a wear-resistant anti-slip sole, and a comfortable latex footbed.
The boots are designed to be laceless to reduce the chance of laces getting caught in chains and on pegs, the front flap is adjustable and fastened with twin velcro strips. Entry to the boot is through the ankle zipper on the inner side of the boot – this makes it fast and easy to get the boots and on off without needing to fiddle with laces.
Each pair of Vowles motorcycle sneakers are made to order, they come in sizes from 7 to 12 (USA), and they come in black with a tan interior.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The M274 Mule 1/2 Ton 4×4 was used extensively in the Vietnam War as both a weapons platform and a specialist transportation vehicle that could traverse exceedingly difficult jungle terrain with 1/2 a ton of…
The Rally Pack is the latest release by Pack Animal, a specialist backpack maker that launched in 2014 producing gear for both off-the-grid adventures and daily urban use. Pack Animal is now run by the…
The White M16 MGMC Half-Track was originally developed to fulfill an anti-aircraft role during WW2, with its M45 Quadmount of Browning M2 .50 caliber machine guns. It soon found favour with infantry troops thanks to…