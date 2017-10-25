Ugly Bros Featherbed-K Moto Jeans Reading time: about 1 minute. Clothing

Ugly Bros USA have established a solid reputation in recent years for making solid and somewhat uniquely styled gear for motorcyclists.

Their Featherbed-K Moto Jeans feature the brand’s signature style – with a slim fit to avoid flapping fabric at highway speeds and elastic accordion knee and lower waist panels to avoid tight spots.

The external material is 12 oz stretch Denim, and it’s accompanied by an abrasion-resistant DuPont™ KevlarR® reinforced liner, with removable PowerTector® CE-approved knee and hip protectors.

The Featherbed-K uses a high-quality YKK® zipper, and a traditional button closure at the waist. Sizes are available from 28 up to 36, and you can have any color you like so long as it’s black.

