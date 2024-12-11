This is the Craighill Wine Key, it was developed to be a sommelier-caliber wine key ideal for professional use, or for personal use at home, and each one is built to an heirloom-quality standard.

Wine keys like this allow you to open essentially any bottle of wine you may come across, as well as casks and even regular beer bottles thanks to the cap opener. This wine key was developed in collaboration with sommelier André Hueston Mack to be the last wine opener you’ll ever need to buy.

Above Video: This short video features sommelier André Hueston Mack, who co-designed the Craighill Best Wine Key, showing you how to use it to open a bottle of wine like a professional.

Craighill was founded in 2015 by designer Hunter Craighill in Brooklyn, New York. The company has grown quickly and they now offer dozens of in-house designed products from cocktail shakers and folding knives, to puzzles and money clips.

The Craighill Wine Key was developed to be the best wine key money can buy. It’s essentially a multi-tool of sorts, and this type of wine opener is also sometimes called a “waiter’s friend” as it includes all the tools they need for opening a bottle of wine quickly and reliably.

Most high-end wine is still sealed in the bottle with a cork, meaning that you’ll need a corkscrew to get to the good stuff. The wine key has a corkscrew built in along with a folding lever that locks into place against the rim of the bottle, allowing you to remove the cork using leverage.

The Craighill Wine Key also has a precisely angled foil knife for accessing the cork, and its lever has a ratcheted swing-arm mechanism which makes the bottle opening task that little bit easier.

It has a stainless steel body and corkscrew, black, tortoise, or red handles, a crown cap bottle opener, and the ratcheting arm locks in both open and closed position. It weighs in at 4.6 oz and measures 4.6″ x 1.5″ x 0.6″

It’s now being offered for sale on Huckberry with free U.S. shipping and free U.S. returns, with a best price guarantee at $128 USD. If you’d like to read more or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Huckberry