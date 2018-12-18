The True North Spin Coin – Made In California

Reading time: about 1 minute.

Each True North Spin Coin is manually machined by hand from solid brass by members of the Lawson family, proprietors of the family-owned and operated J. L. Lawson & Co. in California.

In many respects spin coins were the original fidget spinners, you keep one on your desk and spin it when you’re thinking or on the phone, giving you something to do with your hands while your mind is on something else.

The J. L. Lawson & Co. version of the spin coin has a functioning compass embedded in the top, with a 1/8″ ceramic ball point on the underside allowing exceptionally long spin times – as long as 6 to 7 minutes with a good spin.

The coin itself measures in at 1.5″ wide, it has criss-crossed grip lines cut into the side, with concentric circles machined into the top and bottom. Each is individually made in California.

Buy Here

True North Spin Coin Details

  • Author Bio
  • Contact Me
Ben Branch Profile Picture Silodrome - The True North Spin Coin - Made In California
Ben Branch
Founder & Senior Editor Silodrome

Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.

Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

https://silodrome.com/author/benjamin/
Published by Ben Branch - December 18th 2018