This is the VSSL Nest Pour Over Coffee Kit, it’s an all-in-one camp coffee solution for two people that is only the size of a standard water bottle.

Weighing in at 21 oz, this coffee making kit is ideal for hikers looking to keep their pack weights down. It’s also well-suited to motorcycle overlanders, and anyone going on a road trip on-road or off who wants to minimize weight and clutter.

The idea for the first VSSL products came about in part due to the fact that modern LEDs are able to produce so much light with so little power, meaning that all of the batteries in those hefty tubular flashlights of yesteryear are no longer required.

All of this potentially empty space inside the flashlight gave Weimer an idea – why not fill it with essential survival, first aid, or camping supplies? Hell, why not fill it with whisky? So he created his own VSSL flashlights to do all of those things and more.

The VSSL Nest Pour Over Coffee Kit

The VSSL Nest Pour Over Coffee Kit contains five individual pieces that all screw together into a cylindrical shape for easy packing.

When separated the pieces include two 10 ounce stainless steel double-wall insulated mugs, a splash-proof lid, a stainless steel double-wall insulated pour-over coffee dripper, and a nesting storage connector that is compatible with VSSL’s Java G25 Grinder.

The kit measures in at 11½” high x 3⅖” wide and each is made from 80% recycled stainless steel and BPA-free plastic, it also includes a reusable stainless steel mesh coffee filter.

The full kit is now being offered for sale by Huckberry for $75 USD, it comes with a best price guarantee, and you can choose any color you like so long as it’s black.The kit works with or without the VSSL G25 Coffee Grinder which can be bought separately here.

