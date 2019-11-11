The Toyo Camber Top Tool Box From Japan – $32.00 USD Reading time: about 1 minute. Gadgets

Gear

Tools

The Toyo Camber Top Tool Box has developed a great reputation as the ideal home tool box, each one is made from a single sheet of stamped, high quality steel and then coated with a long-lasting enamel finish.

Whereas your typical garage tool box will typically be much larger with more internal space, the kind of tool box that most people need for use around the house is often smaller as it only needs to contain basic mixed items like a few screwdrivers, pliers, a multimeter, an Allen key set, some small wrenches, and a few other simple tools.

The Toyo Camber Top Tool Box measures in at 6″ deep x 14″ wide x 4½” high and weighs in at 2.6 lbs, meaning it can be easily stashed away in a closet, drawer, or cupboard. Toyo offer the tool box in the colors red, blue, black, and silver, it has a latch for the front which can be padlocked for security, and it has a simple all-steel carry handle.

Each tool box is made in Osaka, Japan and designed to last a lifetime of typical use, if not longer. Some have opted to use these as carry cases for art supplies, boxes for electrical components, and portable automotive tool boxes for vintage cars due to the easily transportable size and low weight.

Visit The Store

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2019