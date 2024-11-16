This is the new Destro version of the Moana Pacific from the team at Magrette, the only watchmaker based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Magrette (pronounced mar-gret-tee) was founded by Dion McAsey in 2007. He had been working as the Managing Director of a Creative Agency on designs for a French-Canadian watch company when he realized he had so many unused ideas that he should launch his own brand.

Inspired by New Zealand’s long maritime history and famously rugged wilderness, McAsey created his first watch design and named it the Marcus Chronograph Manual Wind. Fortunately, the watch sold out and it remains so popular he still has people asking for them even today almost 20 years later.

Magrette specializes in building tool watches influenced by classic dive watch design and ensuring they’re entirely capable of being used in the field for their intended purpose.

The new Destro version of the Magrette Moana Pacific has a case made from Grade 5 titanium with a carbon dial and a Grade 2 titanium case back. The watch is powered by a Swiss-made Sellita SW200-1B automatic mechanical movement with 28’800 vibrations per hour, 26 jewels, and a 38 hour reserve.

The watch has a ceramic, engraved, and Super-LumiNova® BGW9 lumed bezel, to match the same lume on the dial and hands. It has a screw down crown with red safety alert collar, and a double-domed sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating. It’s being offered with your choice of three dial colors: Carbon, White, and Black.

The watch is currently available for pre-order with an MSRP of $848 USD. Just 300 will me made in total, and the only way to get one is to order it directly from the Magrette online store here.

