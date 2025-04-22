This is the SpecOps CrashPad Camping Trailer, it’s a minimalist camping trailer than can accommodate two, plus a significant amount of gear and other cargo, providing a safe bedroom-on-wheels with an MSRP in the four figures, rather than five or more.

SpecOps CrashPad is built on the SpecOps Overland Trailer platform. This is an off-road capable trailer that was originally designed for hauling up to 2,000 lbs worth of payload in its pick-up size heavy-duty bed. The CrashPad kit turns it into a fully-featured tent with a bed, lots of cargo space, an awning, and a hard roof that can handle whatever the weather throws at it.

Let’s Go Aero

Let’s Go Aero was founded in 1998 in a small town in South Dakota. The company specializes in designing, building, and selling a series of trailers, carriers, hitch-mounts, camping trailers and more, typically with an off-road focus.

In recent years the company’s off-road trailers have enjoyed a surge in popularity – possibly from people coming out of Covid lockdowns and seeking some adventure on the open road. Some Let’s Go Aero trailer models, like the SpecOps Overland Trailer platform, operate essentially as a pickup truck cargo bed that you can connect to your 4×4 or SUV only when you need it, and leave it at home the rest of the time.

The SpecOps CrashPad Camping Trailer

The SpecOps CrashPad Camping Trailer was developed for people who sometimes need to haul gear and supplies both on and off-road – who also want the option of using their trailer as mobile sleeping accommodation.

The SpecOps CrashPad comes with the SpecOps Overland Trailer, but also includes the CrashPad Camping kit. This kit includes the HexCap™ hardshell top, the tent sides and back, the awning, awning poles, double bed mattress, decking, and more.

Once the tent is set up you’ll find ample storage space beneath the bed, as it’s set up on a sleeping platform with the empty trailer beneath. This is ideal for those who need somewhere to securely store their gear while camping or overlanding.

The trailer itself is made with all-galvanized steel construction and a black powdercoat finish on the sheet metal body. It has an integrated C-Channel track on sidewalls for cargo management, removable front and rear end gates, and a torsion axle for independent, quiet, rubber dampened suspension ideal for on or off-road use.

It’s fitted with 29” light truck radial tires, Jeep style steel fenders with a black powdercoat finish, and an A-Frame drawbar for load stability with a 2” coupler, and a 30 lb tongue weight. The trailer has an impressive 20″ of axle clearance and 20″ is the recommended tow ball height.

The SpecOps CrashPad Camping Trailer is now available as a complete set ready to take on the road (or off the road) on your next adventure. It retails for $8,198.00 USD and you can visit Let’s Go Aero here to order from them directly.

Images courtesy of Let’s Go Aero