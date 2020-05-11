The Timex Navi XL – A Tough, Daily Wearable American Watch For $155 USD Reading time: about 2 minutes. American

The Timex Navi XL is a new dive watch from the American watchmaker designed to evoke the styling cues of their original dive watches while offering a slew of modern upgrades and a larger 41 inch case width.

Timex was founded back in 1854 as the Waterbury Clock Company in Waterbury, Connecticut and rose to become one of the biggest watch makers in the country, with millions of clocks and pocket watches made.

Over the years the company name changed a number of times and in 1950 they started selling watches under the Timex brand, this would be the name that would become famous across the country and around the world for making reliable, affordable watches for regular folks.

The Timex Navi XL follows on in this tradition, it only costs $155 USD making it highly affordable, but it offers solid construction with a stainless steel case and back with 100 meters of water resistance. The large easy to read face features hour, minute, and second hands, with a unique hour hand that has both a circle and a point.

The watch features 24 hours markings as well as a diver’s bezel, it’s fitted with a NATO strap to keep it firmly attached both in and out of the water, and it’s powered by a reliable Quartz movement. A scratch-resistant, mineral glass crystal offers excellent clarity and the watch markings have been designed to be easily legible in low light conditions both above and below the waves.

Watches like the Timex Navi XL offer an excellent daily-wearable alternative to more expensive watches, particularly if you’re engaging in activities that are likely to scratch or ding it. Many owners of far more expensive timepieces will use a watch like the Navi XL when the activity calls for it to avoid wrecking their Speedmaster or Daytona.

