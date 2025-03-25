These are the Hazlewood sunglasses from Vallon, they were designed from the ground up with snow sports in mind, however they’re also well-suited to being worn around town.

Vallon has become well-known in recent years for their affordable sunglasses that have the fit, finish, and quality of considerably more expensive brands. As a result, their sales have been strong and the company has grown quickly.

Vallon Sunglasses

Vallon is named for Vallon d’Arbi in Verbier, Switzerland. It’s a place famed globally for its skiing, touring, hiking, and cycling, and as such it’s become a destination for winter sport enthusiasts dating back decades.

The company is based in Amsterdam in the Netherlands and it remains an independent, family-owned business. They explain that they sell their glasses directly to their customers, avoiding the overhead costs of large eyewear retailers, and as a result they can offer significantly lower prices – which seems to hold up after a look through their catalogue.

Vallon are working with Empower, an organization dedicated to clearing plastic waste in communities within developing nations. 1 kg of plastic waste is cleaned up and recycled for each pair of Vallon sunglasses sold, so far they have helped remove over 60 tonnes of plastic waste in six countries.

The Vallon Hazlewood Sunglasses

The Vallon Hazlewood sunglasses are a blank slate design with a rounded aviator shape designed to hark back to iconic designs of the 1970s. The frame is made from premium cellulose acetate, and each pair has 5-barrel hinges for strength.

The sunglasses are fitted with Vallon V52® lenses, these are anti-reflective and they have a mirrored coating, they also offer 100% UV protection (UV400). Each pair comes with a Vallon sunglasses case and a microfiber cleaning cloth, and they weigh just 30 grams.

Vallon’s Hazlewood sunglasses are available here from the company’s official store with an MSRP of $128 USD. They offer free shipping, free returns, and a lifetime warranty.

Images courtesy of Vallon