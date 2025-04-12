Survival Mode Emergency Ration Bars From Chuck Norris Roundhouse Provisions

This is a six pack of Survival Mode Emergency Ration Bars made by Chuck Norris Roundhouse Provisions, a company founded by Chuck and Gena Norris that partners with the Kickstart Kids charity.

Kickstart Kids is based in Texas and it was started to help teach kids character through karate. Since the charity was founded, 110,000 students have been through the program, and there are currently 7,511 students are enrolled in 59 public schools across the state.

Chuck Norris: A History Speedrun

Chuck Norris was born in Ryan, Oklahoma. He’s an American martial artist and actor, best known for his contributions to action cinema and television during the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

After serving in the United States Air Force, he began his martial arts career, initially training in Tang Soo Do and Taekwondo while stationed in South Korea. He quickly became an accomplished martial artist, earning black belts in multiple disciplines, including Karate and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

He soon established his reputation as a world-class competitor, winning professional karate tournaments and earning titles throughout the late 1960s and early 1970s. Norris transitioned into acting with minor roles before making a significant impact in film. His breakout role was as Colt in the martial arts film Way of the Dragon (1972), opposite Bruce Lee.

Following this success, he starred in numerous action films, including Breaker! Breaker! (1977), Missing in Action (1984), The Delta Force (1986), and Lone Wolf McQuade (1983). He became well known for portraying heroic characters who demonstrated a combination of moral strength and martial arts ability – particularly his legendary “roundhouse kicks.”

Above Video: This episode of Late Night with Conan O’Brien features Chuck Norris telling a story about his time working with Bruce Lee, and an earlier anecdote about a trip to Russia that saw him rushed by a stadium of 30,000 people.

In the 1990s, Norris gained more mainstream popularity through the television series Walker, Texas Ranger, in which he starred as Cordell Walker, a Texas Ranger who pursued justice using a combination of martial arts skills, intuition, and moral conviction. The show aired from 1993 to 2001, and it remains a popular rerun today.

In later years, Norris would write a number of books and turn his sights to helping kids. He founded the Kickstart Kids charity which is partially funded by his company Chuck Norris Roundhouse Provisions.

Survival Mode Emergency Ration Bars

The Survival Mode Emergency Ration Bars from Chuck Norris Roundhouse Provisions. They’re ready-to-eat bars each containing 410 calories, 14 vitamins and minerals, and a combination of carbohydrates, fats, and protein to give you energy and keep you going.

The example we’ve shown here is the lemon shortbread version, there are other flavors but this is one of the most popular. Each bar is made from whole grain sorghum and contains no wheat, corn, or harmful preservatives.

These bars are designed to be either consumed now, people carry them in their 4x4s, cars, motorcycles, or backpacks, or alternatively they can be stored away and used as emergency rations during times of trouble. Kind of like MREs.

This six pack of bars sells for $24.95 and you can get yours directly from the Chuck Norris Roundhouse Provisions Amazon store here.

