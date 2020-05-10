Documentary: The Incredible Rediscovery Of A Le Mans Porsche 356 SL Reading time: about 1 minute. Cars

This short documentary by the talented team at Praemio covers the rediscovery and restoration of one of the most historically significant cars from Porsche’s early history. It’s every car enthusiast’s dream to discover a long lost race winning vehicle in a barn, in the classifieds, or as in this case, in disguise.

Porsche has a long and storied history, and much of the storied history involves racing and winning – oftentimes against the odds with entirely unique machines that aren’t attempting to copy anyone else.

1951 was a critically important year for the then-young marque – it would be the first time they entered the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This was the world’s most important endurance race and one of the most important races outright, alongside the likes of the Indy 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix.

Against the odds Porsche would take a class win, their first taste of a Le Mans victory. The German automaker would compete non-stop at every Le Mans for decades, racking up a record 100+ class wins and 17 outright victories, helping to cement the marque’s reputation as a builder of world class racing machines.

The rediscovery of this Porsche 356 SL is a remarkable story, I won’t go into too much detail here so as not to ruin the film, but I will say that it’s certainly worth 7+ minutes of your time.

