There can be little doubt that the Robinson Jacket from Union Garage is one of the best looking waxed canvas motorcycle jackets currently available.

Fortunately the jacket’s good looks are backed up by a slew of excellent safety features including a full assortment of elbow, shoulder, and back armor, as well as hidden leather abrasion panels behind the shoulder and elbow caps.

Union Garage was established in Brooklyn in 2012, it’s now become a gathering place for the local motorcycle community. The store sells an array of motorcycle gear, both designed by the Union Garage team and sold by major motorcycle equipment manufacturers, plus they have a free espresso bar to help you recharge.

The Union Garage Robinson Jacket was co-developed with the world famous team over at Vanson Leathers in Fall River, Massachusetts. Each of these jackets has a water-resistant 10.10­ ounce Martexin waxed cotton shell with the aforementioned leather panels on the inside behind the shoulders and elbows.

The front of the jacket has four main pockets for storing things like maps, GPS devices, music players, and snacks. The upper right chest pocket is angled to the side to make it easy to open and access using just your left hand, so it can be used while you’re riding without you needing to take your hand off the throttle.

There’s a large discreet pocket in the back of the jacket that can hold gloves, supplies, or apparently even the full Sunday New York Times if required. There are two additional pockets inside the jacket for your more sensitive items like wallets and passports.

Union Garage offer the Robinson Jacket in sizes ranging from XS up to XXXL, there’s a sizing guide on the store page, and there are three colorways to choose from, tan, black, and green, and the MSRP is $749.95 USD.

