These Forged Railroad Spike Wall Hooks are each handmade by Trent Menard of Menard Metal Craft from real, reclaimed North American railroad spikes. They come with the required screws for installation, and they sell for $12+ USD apiece.

Trent founded Menard Metal Craft back in 2019, he had initially set out to work in the railroad, a lifelong passion, and he enrolled in the Shasta College Welding program to boost his qualifications.

It was during this course at Shasta College that he fell in love with welding, and he went on to become a structural steel welder and fabricator.

Trent’s love for shaping, forging, and welding metals into new creations saw his found Menard Metal Craft and set up his own store online, selling everything from the railroad spike wall hooks you see here to bottle openers and a range of other homewares, like shelving units, towel hangers, door knockers, door handles, and even toilet roll holders.

Menard Metal Craft has grown rapidly in popularity, largely due to the fact that all of their products are handmade and authentic, and priced right to boot. Trent has shipped his creations to customers around the world, and his only advertising has been word of mouth.

These Menard Metal Craft railroad spike wall hooks are designed to last forever, as mentioned above they come with pyramid head screws included for quick installation and they come in three finishes – polished and raw (shown here), clear coated, and painted black.

You also have the option of having your hooks personalized when ordering, at an additional cost, and Trent notes that each of these hooks is made from an abandoned and reclaimed railroad spike.

Visit The Store

Images courtesy of Menard Metal Craft.