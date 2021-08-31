This is the Relwen Quilted Tanker jacket, it’s a classically styled outer layer designed to keep you warm when the mercury begins to drop, and it can be worn with one or two base layers depending on the season.

The team at Relwen have given the Quilted Tanker a woven nylon-cotton blend outer with a velvet-like hand feel. The jacket also has a recycled poly fill insulation with box quilting which helps add significant warmth.

As you would expect the jacket has hand warmer pockets at the waist, these use the same insulated quilting as the rest of the jacket to ensure they’re nice and warm. Relwen make each of these jackets with bound seam construction for toughness and longevity, and it has a zippered front closure with overlapping snap closure for added protection from the elements.

The Tanker jacket has a zippered pocket on the left chest area designed to hold things you don’t want to risk losing, like smartphones or snacks, and it has a snap flap closure zip chest pocket on the righthand side.

The upright collars slightly higher than normal and it has twin snap closures, allowing you to seal the jacket around your neck in inclement weather.

Relwen are offering the Quilted Tanker jacket in sizes ranging from S to XXL and there’s a sizing guide on store listing to help you get the right size first time. There are five colorways available including Black Camo, Camo Fade, Dark Forest, Dark Grey, or Navy (shown here).

