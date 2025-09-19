This is the Iron Ranger Boot from Red Wing, one of the most storied American boot-makers in history. The Iron Ranger first debuted in the 1930s, and it remains in production today almost 100 years later with the same core design, but some discreet updates for comfort.

Each of these boots is made from full-grain oil-tanned leather from S.B. Foot Tanning Leather in Minnesota. They have triple-stitching, Vibram 430 mini-lug outsoles for better traction, and a comfortable leather insole and cork midsole that form to your feet over time.

History Speedrun: The Red Wing Shoe Company

Red Wing Shoe Company was founded in 1905 in Red Wing, Minnesota by Charles H Beckman – a local shoe merchant who wanted to provide loggers with footwear that was tough, long lasting, and comfortable. With support from 14 small local investors, the company soon established a reputation for making boots designed for farmers, miners, and laborers across the Midwest.

Early on in its history Red Wing shifted from traditional pegged and nailed soles to welted construction, meaning that the boots could be resoled when needed, vastly extending their lifespan.

In 1926 Red Wing launched the Gloria, its first women’s work boot, and in 1934 it introduced steel-toe safety boots, a sign that the company was focussing more on on occupational footwear for America’ rapidly growing industrial machine.

During the Second World War, Red Wing supplied military boots to countless GIs, as well as work boots to the men and women working in American factories producing everything from aircraft and rifles to ammunition and helmets.

Ownership passed early on to the Sweasy family, which still leads the company today after multiple generations. In 1986 Red Wing bought the S.B. Foot Tanning Company, its longtime leather supplier, in order to ensure full control over the quality of its hides. This partnership became central to the brand’s identity, as S.B. Foot’s oil-tanned leathers long ago became synonymous with Red Wing’s boots.

The postwar decades saw expansion into retail stores, the introduction of the urethane “SuperSole” in the 1970s, and broader adoption by oil, logging, and manufacturing industries across the United States. At the same time, Red Wing boots developed a cultural following outside of the workplace, especially models like the Iron Ranger and the Classic Moc, which became staples in fashion and denim circles as far away as Japan and Australia.

Red Wing remains a family-owned business today, with factories in Minnesota and Missouri. Its Heritage line keeps traditional methods like Goodyear welting and triple stitching alive, allowing new generations to buy and wear the same work boots their grandparents and great grandparents did all those years ago.

The Red Wing Iron Ranger Boot

The Red Wing Iron Ranger Boot has a full-grain oil-tanned leather from S.B. Foot Tanning Leather, a double-layer toe cap for added protection, triple-stitching, and a bump toe that allows toes to move more naturally within the boot.

Goodyear welt construction is used, this allows the boots to be resoled when the sole wears down, and it means the boots can last many years past their first resoling. Inside you’ll find leather insoles with a cork midsole that form to your feet over time, making the boots unique to you.

The Iron Ranger Boot is now being offered for sale with free US shipping, free US returns, and a best price guarantee.

