This is a sofa made from the rear end of a 1964 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck, including the tail end of the bed and the tailgate, which has been moved aft to become the back rest.

The seat base is a pickup truck-style bench seat upholstered in white vinyl, and the sofa still has the original taillights in place and the license plate indent (all of which still light up when the sofa is plugged in), as well as the side detailing, and the white-painted Chevrolet logo on the tailgate itself.

History Speedrun: The First-Gen Chevrolet C/K Pickups

The first-generation of Chevrolet C and K class pickup trucks arrived in 1960, replacing the earlier “Task Force” generation of pickups and marketed under both the Chevrolet and GMC brands with relatively minor variations separating them.

Perhaps most significantly, it would be this generation of pickups that introduced four-wheel drive as a factory fitted option for the first time for the marque – replacing the aftermarket conversions that had been gaining in popularity.

The Chevrolet C class trucks would be rear-wheel drive only, and the K class trucks would be four-wheel drive, K class trucks also has a higher ride height thanks to revised suspension, and a dual-range transfer case allowing the driver to select either rear-drive only, or four-wheel drive when required.

A variety of wheelbases and weight ratings would be available, the C10 and K10 were the short wheelbase versions, longer wheelbases included the C20 and K20, and C30 versions.

Engines started out with the 230 cubic inch (3.8 liter) Chevrolet Turbo-Thrift inline-six on the lower end, and climbed all the way up to the 327 cubic inch (5.4 liter) Chevrolet small block V8 – a version of the same engine used in the Corvette of the time.

The first-generation Chevrolet C and K class pickups remained in production from 1960 until 1966 when they were replaced with the Chevrolet C/K “Action Line” trucks with significantly updated styling and a number of new engine options.

The 1964 Chevrolet Pickup Truck Sofa Shown Here

The sofa you see here was made from the back end of a 1964 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck, that was cut down to length. The tailgate was then fitted in an inset position to act as a backrest, and a bench seat upholstered in white vinyl was added as the seat base – looking much like the truck’s original bench seat likely did.

It sits on four black legs and it’s finished in orange with a white stripe and chrome detailing down either side. The original tail light are still in place, as well as the license plate indent, and the sofa can be plugged in to these both still light up. The sofa measures in at 78″ wide, 34″ deep, and 35″ tall with a total weight of around 350 lbs.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Covington, Tennessee and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer