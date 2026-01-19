This is the Hidden Canyon Hunter Drop Point Pocket Knife, each is made in the USA by Benchmade from laser cut high-grade steel, which is then hand-assembled and sharpened in Oregon.

This knife is compact and designed as an everyday carry item, ideal for simple jobs around the house, garage, shed, office, or workshop. Each knife is built to heirloom quality, even though most will probably just use it as an elegant way of opening their Amazon packages.

History Speedrun: Benchmade

Benchmade started out back in 1979 in California as Bali-Song, a company that made its bread and butter producing high-quality butterfly knives. These knives, also called balisongs, became a huge hit in the 1980s and well into the 1990s. They featured in many films and TV shows, often being skillfully flicked open and closed in the hands of a nefarious character.

The company was founded by Les deAsis who proved highly adept at pivoting the firm to keep it both relevant and successful.

The name was changed to the Pacific Cutlery Corporation in the early 1980s as proposed legislation threatened to outlaw the butterfly knife, the company then changed its name to Benchmade in 1988 – a reference to the fact that each knife is made by hand, on a bench.

In 1996 the company moved over to Oregon City, Oregon, into a 35,000 square foot factory, and they remain in this same facility today. The company logo consists of a butterfly with “Benchmade” across its back, with a small “USA” below to signify where the knives are made.

The Hidden Canyon Hunter Drop Point Pocket Knife

The Hidden Canyon Hunter Drop Point Pocket Knife is made in the USA from stonewashed CPM-S30V stainless steel. This is a hardened and sintered corrosion-resistant stainless steel that was originally developed by Dick Barber of Crucible Industries working closely with Chris Reeve, the famed knifemaker.

Aside from steel, the alloy contains carbon, chromium, vanadium, and molybdenum. It’s been called “the absolute best blade steel available” and it’s now widely used in high-end knife making in the United States and around the world.

This knife from Benchmade has a grooved, wooden handle for a safe grip, serrated sections along the back for tearing, and a leather sheath (with a belt loop). The blade measures in at 2¾” long and the knife is 6⅜” long, weighing in at 2¾ oz.

It’s now available to buy here from Huckberry with free US shipping and free US returns.

Images courtesy of Huckberry