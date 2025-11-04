This is the CS-8 Digital Video Camera, it’s a modern version of the classic Super 8 video camera that records 2.7k video with a trigger-pull recording button, and a plethora of built-in features that the original film cameras could only have dreamed of.

The modern world of digital video recording can get complicated (and expensive) very quickly, there are cameras, lenses, microphones, lighting, tripods, and more. The CS-8 was designed to cut all that down to a single hand-held unit that costs $199 USD.

History Speedrun: The Camp Snap CS-8

The Camp Snap CS-8 was developed as a compact digital video camera with styling aimed to capture the analog spirit of the 1970s Super 8 film era – without the cost or complexity of using actual film.

Released by Camp Snap in 2025, the CS-8 follows on from the company’s earlier screen-free still cameras, keeping the same minimalist approach – no live view, no playback, and no Wi-Fi, just a point, shoot, and hope-for-the-best experience that recalls the unpredictability of vintage home movies.

The CS-8’s design borrows heavily from the original Super 8 silhouette, complete with a pistol-grip handle and trigger-style shutter. The front-mounted analog-style battery and storage dials reinforce that mid-century aesthetic, while a top-mounted selector lets users toggle between aspect ratios (4:3, 16:9, 1:1, and 9:16) or apply built-in “film stock” filters like sepia or black-and-white. The goal isn’t perfect footage – it’s designed to recreate the warmth and imperfection of old home films.

The CS-8 uses a 1/2.7 inch digital sensor and a fixed-focus 3.29 mm f/2 lens with 8× digital zoom. It records at up to 2.7K resolution (2880×2144) at 30 fps, with an analog simulation mode dropping to about 18 – 20 fps to mimic the flicker of old Super 8 footage.

Storage is handled by microSD, supporting cards up to 128 GB, and power is delivered via a built-in USB-C-rechargeable battery USB-C. Audio is recorded in mono through a single built-in microphone.

In a market obsessed with megapixels and gimbals, the Camp Snap CS-8 takes the opposite route – offering a creative reset for people who want the look and feel of film without the expense or hassle of analog gear.

The Camp Snap CS-8 is now available on Huckberry here with an MSRP of $199 USD, it come with free US shipping, free US returns, and each one comes with an included 4GB SD card.

Images courtesy of Huckberry