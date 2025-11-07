This is the Vaquero Chair, it’s a modern take on the classic camping chair, made using classic materials like 20 oz cotton canvas fabric, a folding hardwood frame, and all-metal braces and hinges.

Although this chair is designed for camping it’s also great to have on hand on road trips, hikes, fishing trips, and it works as a comfortable chair on your verandah, balcony, or back deck when you’re at home.

The Vaquero Chair by Chama Chairs

The Vaquero Chair by Chama Chairs is an outdoor chair designed with the comfort of an indoor armchair in mind, and the durability of premium, heavy-duty field gear. Based in Texas, Chama specializes in building hard-wearing outdoor seating and other outdoor gear and equipment that uses traditional craftsmanship and a mix of classic and contemporary materials.

The company was founded by longtime friends and outdoor enthusiasts who wanted furniture that could withstand years of use without sacrificing style or comfort. Their designs are aimed at people who spend serious time outdoors – those who value gear that looks as good around a campfire as it does on a back porch.

The Vaquero Chair was developed as one of Chama’s signature designs, it was directly inspired by mid-century folding campaign chairs once favored by explorers and ranchers. The name “Vaquero,” meaning “cowboy” in Spanish, was chosen for both its tough Texas heritage and its elegance.

Unlike mass-produced aluminum or plastic chairs, each Vaquero is built with solid hardwood, hand-machined metal fittings, and heavy 20 ounce cotton canvas. The materials were all chosen very deliberately for their strength, tactile quality, and longevity.

The wood is a sealed hardwood treated for weather resistance, while the canvas is double-stitched and reinforced at stress points, each has a gentle give that molds to the sitter over time. The chair weighs 11 lbs, it folds quickly and easily for transport, it supports up to 300 lbs of weight, and a matching canvas travel bag is included for easy transport.

The chair is now available on the official Huckberry store here with free US shipping, free US returns, and the fabric can be quickly removed and machine washed when needed.

Images provided by Huckberry and Chama Chairs