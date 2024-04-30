This unique hip flask was designed by the team at Wingback in London, England. It’s cylindrical in shape and made from aerospace-grade stainless steel, and it includes a handy bottle opener tucked away under the base.

Wingback was founded in 2014 by Alasdair MacLaine with the very specific plan of designing and manufacturing products locally that are made to last a lifetime (or more), as an alternative to modern disposable culture.

The team at Wingback explain that they design all of their products in their London studio, they source their materials from Britain and Europe, and all manufacturing is done in the United Kingdom.

There are a long list of companies based on design who then send prototypes and CAD drawings off to China or elsewhere for cheap mass-production. This results in reduced local employment and the gradual erosion of manufacturing capability on a national scale – but there are an increasing number of companies bucking the trend.

Back in the time of our grandparents, before the widespread adoption of planned obsolescence, many products were made to last as long as possible from materials like steel, rubber, leather, brass, and glass.

For the uninitiated, planned obsolescence is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as: “a policy of producing consumer goods that rapidly become obsolete and so require replacing, achieved by frequent changes in design, termination of the supply of spare parts, and the use of non-durable materials.”

Companies like Wingback are going against the flow and working to bring back those long-lasting products, using the best available materials and manufacturing techniques.

The Wingback Cylindrical Hip Flask

The Wingback Hip Flask was designed from a blank slate to reimagine the fundamental shape of the hip flask. Flat, square hip flasks have been the standard for well over a century as they would fit neatly into a gentleman’s jacket pocket.

Many hip flasks nowadays are taken camping or out into the great outdoors, and as a result they’re typically stored in a backpack. This means that the old shape is no longer ideal, and a cylindrical shape is preferred as it will result in lower weight, less materials used, and it makes cleaning far easier between uses.

The Wingback Hip Flask uses a cylindrical design for this reason, with a seamless body and a dual-contact seal at the lid to prevent leakage. It’s made from aerospace-grade stainless steel, with a knurled lid for improved grip, and the base doubles as a handy bottle opener.

It comes with the standard Wingback 30 day no-questions-asked return policy, as well as a guarantee that they will always do their best to replace or repair any damage you do to your Wingback for the next 30 years.

