The REAX Fairmount Riding Shirt – With A Full 140 GSM Aramid Lining

The REAX Fairmount Riding Shirt was developed to offer significantly more protection than a regular shirt, specifically for urban motorcyclists who don’t want to wear regular motorcycle jackets due to heat or other factors.
Each Fairmount has a full 140 gsm Aramid knit lining, this is one of the strongest fibres known to science, and it’s used in a slew of aerospace and military applications, as well as for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites.
The shirt also has a 100% polyester air flow mesh lining, with a 67% cotton, 33% polyester outer layer, a hidden YKK center zipper, and SAS-TEC CE Level 2 (certified to EN 1621-1) armor in the shoulders and elbows. There’s also a pocket for an optional back protector which is offered for sale separately.
Inside the REAX Fairmount you’ll find a waterproof device pocket to keep your phone dry if you get caught in the rain, there are also interior cargo pockets, interior belt/jean loops, a snap down collar, chest snap down pockets (with a pen hole), and adjustable snap cuffs.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Simpson Mod Bandit Helmet is the first modular helmet with a retro design – it’s based on the legendary full-face Simpson Ghost Bandit helmet but it features a flip-up front allowing wearers to leave the front up when riding at lower speeds in urban areas. Modular helmets have become a popular choice with many…
The Roue CHR Chronograph was designed as a daily-wearable wristwatch that won’t break the bank, with an MSRP of just $260 USD. The team at Roue developed the watch in the style of the timepieces worn by racing drivers in the 1970s, men like Hunt, Lauda, and Fittipaldi. Other design influences include German Braun designs, and…
In 1983 the Porsche 956 made history by finishing the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 10th. It would have been a clean sweep of the top 10 but for the BMW M88-powered Sauber C7 in 9th place. To celebrate their victory the Porsche PR department…
These classic car skateboard decks by Vuvroom were designed by Brian Dooley, an illustrator with a life-long affinity for vintage motoring. Dooley founded Vuvroom as a platform to create and sell his work as an independent artist. Dooley’s latest design is a series of three skateboard decks featuring an Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT Veloce,…
This series of anti-pollution masks from Rare Bird London were developed to both look good, and provide a UK Ministry of Defence military-grade air filter that can be worn everyday. The user-replaceable filter is a 100% pure activated carbon cloth with sub-micron filtration capability to block out particles down to the 2.5 micron size range….
This is a complete, original toolkit for a Ferrari 275 GTB and as you can tell, the Ferrari factory didn’t skimp on the essentials when putting it together. The kit contains a set of wrenches and screwdrivers, and a special wrench for adjusting the carburetors. Toolkits like this are highly desirable as they’re an absolute essential…