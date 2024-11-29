This is the Malle Expedition Backpack, it’s made for life in the field from a range of materials like expedition-ready waterproof coated canvas, bridle leather, and solid welded hardware, with waterproof membranes and waterproof zips used throughout.

The team at Malle are known for using their own gear on various expeditions, adventures, and cross-country treks, as a result of this the apparel, luggage, bags, and other products they sell are all battle-tested long before you unbox them.

Malle London: A History Speedrun

Malle London was founded by two British designers, Robert Nightingale and Jonny Cazzola, in 2012. The company was originally created with a simple goal in mind, to develop a robust, refined piece of motorcycle luggage that Nightingale and Cazzola wanted to use themselves.

They needed a bag that could be strapped to the back of their bikes, a 1969 Royal Enfield and a 1967 BSA respectively, to transport and protect their travel essentials when on and off the bike. In French the word “Malle” roughly translates to trunk or tool chest.

The company soon made a name for itself and sales were brisk. They expanded their product line to include apparel and a brand range of both motorcycle and general travel gear including tool rolls, and they began holding events.

These events have become juggernauts in their own right, including the Malle Mile, the Malle Mile Beach Race, the Malle Arctic Rally, the Malle Canyon, and the Malle Festival.

The Malle Expedition Backpack

The Malle Expedition Backpack was designed to do exactly what it says on the tin, go on expeditions. It’s made from their new NATO spec. waterproof coated canvas along with waterproof zippers, waterproof membranes, military spec. webbing, custom Malle G-clips, and bridle leathers all designed to last decades.

During the testing regimen for these backpacks the Malle crew used the pre-production prototypes in each of the Malle Rally trips across Britain, across the Alps in Europe, and then 5,500 miles from London to Nordkapp at the top of the Arctic and back again.

Each bag has a quilted interior lining, padded and adjustable shoulder straps, an adjustable sternum strap, a padded laptop compartment, a secret passport pocket, a storm hood with a mesh pocket, four interior pockets, three exterior pockets, side attachment loops, and a side water bottle pocket.

Though it was designed for motorcycle expedition use, its spec sheet means it’s also ideal for general outdoors and camping use, as well as 4×4 overlanding, and even just a weekend at the lake.

The Malle Expedition Backpack is now for sale directly from the Malle store with worldwide shipping. It comes in your choice of Desert Sand or Black and you can visit the store listing here.

Images courtesy of Malle London