Forest Kevlar® Motorcycle Shirt by Crave – The Original

The team at Crave were the first in the world to develop regular-looking shirts that have a full Kevlar® lining and pockets for elbow, shoulder, and back armor. The shirts proved immediately popular, particularly in warmer climates, and they became a regular sight at vintage and custom motorcycle events.
Crave is run by a friendly guy named Bart, he’s grown the company to make a wide variety of motorcycle apparel now, not just Kevlar® motorcycle shirts, but his original product line is still the most famous. As you can imagine there has been no shortage of motorcycle gear companies jumping onboard with the concept and there are now at least half a dozen brands developing and selling their own versions.
The Forest Kevlar® motorcycle shirt is the thickest and most winter-friendly design from Crave, it has three-layer construction with an outer layer of soft polyester fleece, a middle layer of DuPont™ Kevlar, and an inner layer of soft 100% microfibre.
These shirts also make an excellent winter mid-layer, adding both warmth and a little extra protection under your regular jacket in place of a regular t-shirt or sweater.
There are pockets for armor in the shoulders, elbows, and back for CE-approved protectors (sold separately). For added visibility there’s a reflective stripe around the collar, and the shirt has two flap chest pockets, one inner zippered pocket, one zippered pocket on left forearm, and one zippered pocket on right shoulder.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Randolph Aviator Sunglasses (and their almost identical forbear) have been standard issue to all US astronauts and fighter pilots since 1958, officially known as the Flight Goggle 58. The optical manufacturer was established in the small town of Randolph just outside of Boston, Massachusetts and quickly became famous for their almost indestructible frame joints…
The W. R. Case & Sons Hobo Knife is actually three utensils in one, and each can be detached to give you a full three-piece cutlery set for dinners when you’re on the road (or on the rails). Hobo knives were originally developed for American wanderers and migrant workers, the name “Hobo” is though to…
The Thodio .50 Cal A-Box is known as the original ammo can boombox, each is made using a steel ammunition box previously used to hold .50 caliber rifle rounds. Each unit is individually handmade in Amsterdam, using 4 inch custom Thodio KSX4 high power, long throw coaxial Kevlar speakers with 3/4 inch Softdome tweeters, and…
The Subaru 22B was built between March and August 1998 in very limited numbers to celebrate both Subaru’s 40th anniversary and the 3rd consecutive manufacturer’s title in the World Rally Championship. The car is considered by some (including me) to be one of the best looking Subarus ever built, with its sleek coupe body, flared…
The Breitling Sprint was originally developed by the Swiss watchmaker for use by athletes, with a reliable Valjoux 7733 chronograph movement allowing coaches or athletes to track their times down to the second. The exact year this watch was made is unknown, thought it’s believed to be a 1960s era unit as Breitling switched to…
The Lee Parks Design Sumo Motorcycle Gloves are based on the popular DeerTours Gloves that have earned a worldwide following for their exceptionally tough construction, and their all-day comfort thanks to their soft, 100% deerskin construction. Lee Parks is a name that may seem strangely familiar to you, he worked for years as a motorcycle…