This is the Shinola Canfield Sport Chronograph, each is made in Detroit at Shinola’s factory, using an Argonite 5040.F chronograph movement inside a stainless steel case with a water resistance rating of 5 ATM (50 meters or 165 feet).

The Canfield series of chronographs was developed to offer an affordable sports chronograph model at around the $1,000 price point – a watch can be worn just as easily with a suit and tie as with your hiking gear on the weekends.

History Speedrun: Shinola

Shinola is a Detroit-based company that has made a significant impact in the American watch industry – founded in 2011, the company was started as part of an effort to reinvigorate American manufacturing, with a particular focus on Detroit’s long history of industry that has fallen by the wayside in recent decades.

The brand name “Shinola” actually dates back to a much earlier period. The original Shinola was a well-known shoe polish brand that was established in the early 20th century, famous for the phrase “You don’t know sh*t from Shinola,” which was popularized as a joke during World War II.

From its beginnings, Shinola aimed to differentiate itself by emphasizing quality, craftsmanship, and the story of Detroit’s history and subsequent resurgence. The company started producing watches in 2013, with its manufacturing operations located in the historic Argonaut Building in Detroit, where it established a state-of-the-art watch factory.

Shinola’s watchmaking efforts include a collaboration with Ronda AG, a Swiss movement manufacturer, which helped train Shinola’s Detroit workforce in the art of watch assembly. Beyond watches, Shinola expanded its product line to include bicycles, leather goods, journals, and even ventured into hospitality with the opening of the Shinola Hotel in Detroit.

The Shinola Canfield Sport Chronograph

The Shinola Canfield Sport Chronograph has a 45mm stainless steel case and caseback, a double-domed sapphire crystal, and a push-down crown.

The watch is powered by the Argonite 5040.F chronograph movement, this is quartz mechanism offering excellent timekeeping and reliability, with a 54 month maximum battery life.

It comes with a black leather strap that matches the black face – that face has complications for the day of the week, month, and date as well as the standard three sub-dial chronograph arrangement.

The watch is now available to buy directly from the official Shinola store here with an MSRP of $1,050 USD.

Images courtesy of Shinola