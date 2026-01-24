This is the updated 2.0 version of the popular Backwoods Bungalow Bushcraft Shelter from the team at OneTigris. In short, it’s an ultra-lightweight 1.4 kg tent that can accommodate two, and it has a built-in awning.

This tent has become a go-to design for hikers thanks to its low-weight, but also for its price – it sells for just under $110 USD. It comes with everything you need to set it up with the exception of poles, as it’s intended that you’ll use sticks, hiking poles, or simply string it up between trees.

The Backwoods Bungalow is made from 75D ripstop nylon with waterproof treated seams that have a 1500mm waterproof rating. It also has reinforced grommets and tie-out points, as well as industry leading YKK zippers throughout for long-term durability.

The tent has a simple A-frame structure with a single opening along one side. The whole side panel of the tent lifts up and can be suspended in the open position as an awning for protection from the sun or rain while still offering good airflow into the tent itself.

When the weather gets really rough, you can close the side panel to ensure protection from the wind and rain. The side also has a zippered bug-proof mesh and there’s also a camping lantern attachment point under the roof.

The Backwoods Bungalow measures in at 7ft long by 4ft wide x 3.8ft high, and weighs in at just 3.2 Ibs. Each one comes with 10 lightweight aluminum tent stakes, 6 guy-lines, and a waterproof compression bag for storage.

It’s now available on the official OneTigris Amazon store here with an MSRP just a whisker under $110 USD.

Images courtesy of OneTigris