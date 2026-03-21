The Überleben Stöker Wood Burning Camping Stove

This is the new, second-gen version of the best-selling Stöker wood burning camping stove from the team at Überleben, based out of Bonners Ferry, Idaho.

The Stöker consists of five anti-corrosive 304 stainless steel panels that interlock securely together, the food-grade stainless steel Köchen-X grill grate then goes on the top to carry whatever you’re cooking. The whole thing can be assembled/disassembled in a matter of seconds, and it’s designed to be easy to clean.

History Speedrun: Überleben

Überleben is an American outdoor gear company focused on traditional firecraft and compact camp equipment. The company name comes from the German word for “to survive,” an apropos choice given their focus on the preparedness and bushcraft space. Überleben is headquartered in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and this is where it designs, tests, packages, and ships its products.

The company was founded by outdoorsmen who wanted tougher, field-ready alternatives to the range of disposable fire-starting tools that dominated the market. The Zünden ferrocerium fire starter was the ferro rod that put Überleben on the map, and they now offers a number of fire starting kits descended from this original design.

Überleben kept their design emphasis on developing tools meant to last for years rather than a single season, or even just a single camping trip. The Hexå series expanded the line with hexagonal ferro rods available in multiple diameters, supplied without handles and typically paired with leather lanyards for easy carrying.

From there, the company added further to its catalog with modular stainless steel and titanium camp stoves and other related cooking equipment. The Stöker flat pack stove uses precision-cut panels that slot together without tools and is offered in 304 stainless steel or titanium.

All of Überleben’s product design and testing is conducted in Idaho. According to the company’s own “About Us” page, their ferro rods are produced in Austria, some metal goods are made in Asia, and certain other products are made in the United States. The company operates a mixed manufacturing model depending on the material and product category, common with smaller start ups.

Überleben products are sold direct-to-consumer through its own website and through retailers, perhaps most notably through their popular Amazon store.

The company has always been about preparedness, survival, and traditional outdoor skills rather than high-tech electronic camping solutions that can tend to ruin the pure analogue experience of being out in the wilderness many miles from the nearest wifi network or power outlet.

The Überleben Stöker Wood Burning Camping Stove

The Überleben Stöker wood burning camping stove was developed as a buy-it-for life item that should last countless campfire dinners. The main body consists of five anti-corrosive 304 stainless steel panels, four lock together to form the walls, and a fifth panel goes in the bottom to act as the platform that you built the fire on.

Once the structure is all locked together, a process that takes a skilled owner just a few seconds, you place the food-grade stainless steel Köchen-X grill grate on top to form the cooking surface. You can either cook directly on the grill, or use it as a base for your camping pans and pots.

You can use a wide variety of fuel sources for your fire in the Überleben Stöker, including sticks, twigs, pine cones, and even moss. The stove weighs just 18 ounces or 510 grams, it comes in three colors (and an optional lighter-weight titanium version), and when assembled it measures in at 6″ x 6″ x 6″, or 15.24cm × 15.24cm × 15.24cm.

The Stöker is now available to buy on the official Überleben Amazon store here, and it has 4.7 stars from 1,385 reviews.

Images courtesy of Überleben